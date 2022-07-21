CBSE results 2022 LIVE updates: Know Class 10th, 12th term 2 result date, time
- CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result 2022: Students can check results on CBSE's official website, or DigiLocker, or via SMS.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might announce the term 2 exam results of Class 10th and Class 12 on Thursday (July 21). The final mark sheet of CBSE Class 10th and 12th results will include combined marks of term 1 and term 2. CBSE will declare the result on the board's official website--cbse.nic.in. CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exams for the 2022 batch in April and May this year. The CBSE Class 10th board exams were held from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.
Recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that CBSE results will come on time as there will be no delay in it. “There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," he said.
* RL: Result later
* NE: Not eligible
* RW: Result withheld
* ABST: Absent
* COMP: Compartment
* UFM: Unfair means
* XXXX: Improvement
* SJD: Subjudice
* NR: not registered
Follow these steps to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2022 via UMANG aoo,
1) Download the UMANG app from Google Playstore.
2) Click on ‘All Services"’ option.
3) Click on ‘CBSE’ option and select 10th or 12th results.
4) Enter your roll number and other required details.
5) Your results will be dislayed on the screen. Download the marksheet and get a printout for future use.
Students can check their scores via Digilocker wesbite or app,
1) Visit the Digilocker website, digilocker.gov.in, or download the Digilocker application from Google playstore.
2) Login through your registered mobile number.
3) Choose the CBSE option and select Class 10th result 2022 or Class 12th result 2022.
4) Fill the required details like roll number and school code.
5) The result will be displayed on your screen.
6) Students are advised to download the marksheet for future use.
There are high chances that CBSE website might get temporarily down due to huge traffic after the announcement of results. In such cases, students are advised to check their results on Digilocker or UMANG app.
Students need to follow the given steps to check their scores on CBSE's website,
1) Visit the official website of CBSE, that is, cbse.gov.in.
2) Click on the result tab and choose 'CBSE 10th Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2022'.
3) Enter your roll number, date of birth, school code, and other login details.
4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.
5) Students are advised to download and get a hardcopy of the result for future reference.
Students should keep their login credentials like roll number and school codes ready to check results online.
Follow these steps to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2022 via SMS,
1) Students need to type CBSE 10th/12th roll number.
2) Send it to 7738299899.
3) The CBSE result 2022 will be sent to your inbox.
2021:- 99.37%
2020:- 88.78%
2019:- 83.4%
2018:- 83.3%
2017:- 73.96%
2021:- 99.04%
2020:- 91.46%
2019:- 91.10%
2018:- 86.7%
2017:- 93.12%
Minimum passing marks have two categories,
1) Students need to score atleast 33% in subjects without practical.
2) And for subjects with practical: 33% in practical, 33% in theory
CBSE has launched the Pariksha Sangam portal which is considered as an one stop destination for all exam-related information. Students can visit cbse.gov.in to check this portal.
Students are required to contact their respective schools and ask for DigiLocker pins, if they want to download their digital marksheets and certificates. This pin number has been introduced by CBSE as an security measure.
