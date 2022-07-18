CBSE Result 2022: Students can check results at cbseresults.nic.in1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 12:41 PM IST
- CBSE Result 2022: According to CBSE, the results are to be expected in the last week of July.
Students who are waiting for the results of class 10,class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam may soon get the information as according to CBSE officials the results will be out by the end of July. Students will get beforehand information regarding the results date and time.