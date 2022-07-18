Students who are waiting for the results of class 10,class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam may soon get the information as according to CBSE officials the results will be out by the end of July. Students will get beforehand information regarding the results date and time.

After the results are announced students can visit cbseresults.nic.in and login with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets. A total of more than 34 lakh of school students are awaiting for the CBSE class 10, class 12 result.

CBSE has been announcing Class 10 and Class 12 results usually on different dates.However , CBSE announced the term 1 results of both Class 10 and Class 12 results on a same date, so students who have appeared in these exams need to constantly check the official website for knowing the result dates.

According to CBSE, the results are to be expected in the last week of July.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to fix the last date for enrolment in undergraduate courses only after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results are declared.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that everyone needs to wait for CBSE results before commencing with their admission processes.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We have very clearly told all the higher educational institutions that they need to wait until the CBSE results are announced before they commence the undergraduate program of admissions."

He further said that this gives all the students a level-playing ground, avoiding the possibility of CBSE students being deprived of admission due to seats filled by other boards' students.

"We will closely monitor and make sure that university admissions take place only after CBSE results are announced," he added.