Home/ Education / News/  CBSE result 2023: Know how to check Class 10 and 12 marksheet

CBSE result 2023: Know how to check Class 10 and 12 marksheet

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST Livemint
The CBSE class 12th result will be available on DigiLocker and UMANG applications as well

CBSE will release Class 10 and 12 board result at cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Board Result 2023 will be out in due course of time. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked Class 10 and 12 students to check results on the board's official website at cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

The result can also be checked via Digilocker, SMS, mobile apps, and other websites.

CBSE Board result 2023: Websites to check

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Results 2023: Apps to check result

The CBSE class 12th result will be available on DigiLocker and UMANG applications as well.

CBSE results 2023: How to check

  • Go to the official website of the other site of CBSE.
  • Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.
  • Enter the roll number or registration number
  • Click on submit
  • The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take the printout for future use

CBSE Board results 2023: Things needed to check results

Keep these things ready before checking the result

Roll number

School number

Date of birth

Admit card ID.

CBSE Board Results 2023: Passing criteria

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 exam will have to score 33% aggregate in 5 or more subjects to pass in CBSE 10th Results 2023.

CBSE Board results 2023: Last year's pass percentage

In all, 92.71% of candidates passed the class 12th exam last year, while 94.40% of candidates passed the class 10th exam.

