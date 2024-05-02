CBSE result 2024: The CBSE is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2024 next week. As per media reports, the CBSE is likely to announce the results of both classes on May 12, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation.

CBSE result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2024 next week. As per media reports, the CBSE is likely to announce the results of both classes on May 12, 2024. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

Earlier, without giving any date or time, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said that the results for both Classes 10 and 12 will be announced in May. The announcement comes in the wake of reports of a fake notice circulating on various social media platforms, falsely suggesting that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be announced on May 1, 2024.

Also Read | GSEB HSC result 2024: Gujarat Board expected to announce Class 12 science results tomorrow. Here is how to check Soon after the results are announced, the CBSE will activate the results link on its official website— cbseresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results.

CBSE result 2024: Websites to check the board exam results of Class 10, 12 Students can check their scorecards at the result link available on the CBSE official website:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.

results.gov.in CBSE result 2024:Documents required to check the results Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number and date of birth

CBSE result 2024: How to check the results Go to the official website of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for examinations/ board result 2024 on the home page

Select or click the desired link for Class 10 or Class 12 Board results 2024

A new window will open; Login using requisite credentials like roll number, DOB

Click on submit.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference. Students can also access their results through DigiLocker application. DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) also offers the facility to access CBSE scores.

CBSE result 2024: Minimum Passing grade Students need to score a minimum passing mark of 33% in each subject and overall to pass the examinations. To discourage unhealthy competition among students, the CBSE has opted not to publish any merit lists.

Also Read | TN SSLC, HSC Results 2024: Tamil Nadu board likely to release results this week The CBSE conducted the board exams from February 15 to April 2. Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Both exams took place in a single shift, which started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm daily. Approximately 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024, covering both Class 10 and 12. In the national capital, around 5.80 lakh students appeared in the CBSE board exams 2024, which were conducted across 877 examination centres.

Also Read | ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: CISCE likely to announce Class 10, 12 results soon In 2023, the CBSE Class 10, and 12 board results were declared on May 12, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded as 93.12%, while for Class 12th, it was 87.33%.

For official information and the latest updates, students must check the board's official website and its social media pages.

