CBSE Result 2025 Date, Time: When will Class 10, 12 results be declared? Here’s what we know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare Class 10 and 12 board exam results later this week for more than 42 lakh students.
Students can visit official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in to check the results once out.
2. Check the link for either "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."
3. Put your roll number, date of birth, including the security code displayed on the screen.
4. Enter the details to get your result.
5. Download and save your result, and print it for later purposes.
Students can type cbse12 (or cbse10 for Class 10) and send it to 7738299899. Your marks will come to your mobile phone.
Check digilocker.gov.in, select your class, and fill your roll number, school code, including the 6-digit PIN shared by your school. After OTP verification, the results will show in the “Documents” section
Class 10 students must score at least 33% overall, whereas Class 12 students require 33% in both theory and practical components separately. Grace marks may be provided at the board’s discretion in borderline cases.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams ended on March 18, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 4.
Last year, over 24,000 class 12 students received scores more than 95 per cent, while over 1.16 lakh received scores above 90 per cent. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was at 87.98 per cent. 87.33 per cent in 2023, 92.71 per cent in 2022, 99.37 per cent in 2021, 88.78 per cent in 2020 and 83.34 per cent in 2019.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.