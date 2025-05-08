CBSE Result 2025 Date, Time: When will Class 10, 12 results be declared? Here’s what we know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare Class 10 and 12 board exam results later this week for more than 42 lakh students.

Advertisement

Where to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results? Students can visit official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in to check the results once out.

CBSE 2025 Class 10, 12 results: How to check on the official website? Visit the CBSE official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in 2. Check the link for either "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."

3. Put your roll number, date of birth, including the security code displayed on the screen.

4. Enter the details to get your result.

5. Download and save your result, and print it for later purposes.

Also Read | CBSE Results 2025: What to do next if students fail to clear board exams

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results via SMS and DigiLocker? Students can type cbse12 (or cbse10 for Class 10) and send it to 7738299899. Your marks will come to your mobile phone.

Advertisement

Check digilocker.gov.in, select your class, and fill your roll number, school code, including the 6-digit PIN shared by your school. After OTP verification, the results will show in the “Documents” section

Passing percentage for CBSE Class 10, 12 exam Class 10 students must score at least 33% overall, whereas Class 12 students require 33% in both theory and practical components separately. Grace marks may be provided at the board’s discretion in borderline cases.

CBSE Class 10, 12 result: How to apply for Revaluation? Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in Check the CBSE Reverification link available on the homepage Tap on the link and fill required details such as Roll Number, Name, Subject for Re-verification, Subject Code. Submit the CBSE re-verification fees Press on the submit button CBSE Class 10, 12 exams schedule The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams ended on March 18, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 4.

Advertisement