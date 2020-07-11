The Central Board of Secondary Education 2020 examination results are expected to be released soon. And for students to receive their marksheet digitally, CBSE has asked them to download digital platforms such as the DigiLocker and Umang application. Those who do not wish to download the app can login online from the web page of DigiLocker by visiting the website .

Although there is no official date released for the board results, CBSE had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the results of both CBSE class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be declared by 15 July.

CBSE 2020 Class X and XII Marksheets and Certificates coming soon in @digilocker_ind

Students install the app now! https://t.co/WLOha1HVqM@digilocker_ind wishes all the students best of luck for their results.#cbseresult2020 #results #digilocker #Result2020





How to download DigiLocker and get your marksheet:

As already mentioned, CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th and 12th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker. To access the account, students will receive the credentials via SMS on their registered mobile number with the education board.

Simply put, DigiLocker is a digital locker to store all your documents. Linked to both Aadhaar card and cellphone numbers, the digital platform eliminates the use of physical documents as part of the government’s Digital India drive, since all data is stored in the cloud. It is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India programme.

How to download online marksheet from DigiLocker:

1) Download the app from Google Play Store or thr App Store

2) Once it is downloaded, insert your registered mobile number, which is same as you provided to CBSE prior to sitting for examination.

3) You will receive a One Time Password (OTP). Type that to log in to your account.

4) After that, you will be asked for a security pin. This is the last six digits of your CBSE roll number.

5) Once you insert the security pin, you will get the access to your account and can see the online mark sheet on the dashboard.

Apart from that, students can also download their maksheets from UMANG app into their smartphones.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is an e-governance platform that is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India. It is compatible with most of the operating systems like Android, iOS and even Window-based smartphones.

UMANG application also serves as a portal for providing information about government schemes while integrating several services like Aadhaar and DigiLocker.

How to download marksheet using UMANG app:

1) Create an account by registering with your mobile number and logging in

3) Click on the Class 10, Class 12 Marksheet Tab

4) Fill your credentials: Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth.

You will then be able to view or download your marksheet from there.

