CBSE results 2020: How to check Class 10, 12 results online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. Although there is no official date released for the board results, CBSE had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the marks of the students will be out by July 15. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online on the official website of CBSE. Apart from it the students can also view their marksheet on mobile apps like DigiLocker and Umang.

How to check CBSE Result 2020 through CBSE website:

1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for classes 10th and 12th.

Results.gov.in

Students can access their results through results.gov.in website by login using their roll numbers.

DigiLocker App

CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th and 12th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker. The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

UMANG App

Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile app which is available for Android, iOS users. Click on the Class 10, Class 12 marksheet tab. Then, fill your credentials: Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth. You will then be able to view or download your marksheet from there.

Microsoft SMS Organiser App

The CBSE 10th, 12th results will also be sent to the students on their registered mobile number. Students need to download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app and get themselves registered. With this app, candidates can get their scores through SMS.

IVRS Facility

CBSE will also provide results through interactive voice response system (IVRS). NIC will provide the telephone numbers on the day of result, through which the students will get to know their marks.

