CBSE results 2020: How to check Class 10, 12 results online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. Although there is no official date released for the board results, CBSE had earlier informed the Supreme Court that the marks of the students will be out by July 15. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online on the official website of CBSE. Apart from it the students can also view their marksheet on mobile apps like DigiLocker and Umang.