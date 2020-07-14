The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10th Board result s tomorrow (July 15). HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said.

On 13 July, CBSE had announced the results for Class 12th board exams. The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

After the results are declared at 10 am, students will be able to check their scores online on the official website of CBSE. Apart from it the students can also view their marksheet on mobile apps like DigiLocker and Umang.

How to check CBSE Result 2020 through CBSE website:

1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Click on the link for result 2020.

2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for classes 10th and 12th.

4) The result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download the result and take a print out of the same.

UMANG App

Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile app which is available for Android, iOS users. Click on the Class 10 marksheet tab. Then, fill your credentials: Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth. You will then be able to view or download your marksheet from there.

DigiLocker App

CBSE will provide digital academic documents of class 10th students like Marksheets, Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with DigiLocker. The DigiLocker account credentials are being sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

How to access CBSE Class 10 marksheet on DigiLocker

1) Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in

2) Download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

3) Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

4) Select Class 10 marksheet

5) Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

6) Now, you can view your marksheet.

Microsoft SMS Organiser App

The CBSE 10th results will also be sent to the students on their registered mobile number. Students need to download the Microsoft SMS Organiser app and get themselves registered. With this app, candidates can get their scores through SMS.

IVRS Facility

CBSE will also provide results through interactive voice response system (IVRS). NIC will provide the telephone numbers on the day of result, through which the students will get to know their marks.

