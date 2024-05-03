CBSE Results 2024: Class 10, 12 board exam results likely after May 20 at cbseresults.nic.in. Details here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said the board is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board results after May 20, 2024. As per the official website cbseresults.nic.in the ‘CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024’
