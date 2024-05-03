The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said the board is likely to declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 after May 20, 2024. As per the official website cbseresults.nic.in “CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024."

Soon after the results are announced, the CBSE will activate the results link on its official website— cbseresults.nic.in, so that students can check their results. The results will also be made available on the Digilocker app, UMANG app, and through the SMS facility.

To discourage unhealthy competition among students, the CBSE has opted not to publish any merit lists. Hence, the board is likely not to announce any toppers list this year too. Students must score a minimum of 33% marks to pass the 10th and 12th board exams.

CBSE Result 2024: Websites to check the board results

Students can check their results on the CBSE official website:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.

results.gov.in

CBSE Result 2024: Documents required to check the results

Students can check their results by entering their login credentials like roll number, school number and security PIN

CBSE Results 2024: How to check the results

Go to the official website of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for examinations/board result 2024 on the home page

Click on the desired link for Class 10 or Class 12 Board results 2024

A new window will open; Login using requisite credentials like roll number, school number and security PIN

Click on submit

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on your screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Results 2024: Via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker

Log in to your DigiLocker app OR create an account

Click on the CBSE Result 2024 option

Select the CBSE Class 12 or Class 10 Result 2024 activated link

Enter your Aadhaar number

Click on submit

Your scorecard will be displayed on the mobile screen

CBSE result 2024: Minimum Passing grade

Students need to score a minimum passing mark of 33% in each subject and overall to pass the examinations.

The CBSE conducted the board exams from February 15 to April 2. Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Both exams took place in a single shift, which started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm daily. Approximately 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024, covering both Class 10 and 12. In the national capital, around 5.80 lakh students appeared in the CBSE board exams 2024, which were conducted across 877 examination centres.

