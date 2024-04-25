CBSE Results 2024: Class 10, 12 results soon on cbseresults.nic.in. Know date, how to check and other details here
CBSE Results 2024: CBSE Class 10, and 12 results are likely to be out be out soon. Results can be checked on official websites. In 2023, the Class 10 pass percentage was 93.12 percent and for Class 12 it was 87.33 percent.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once the results are out, students can check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official website of the CBSE i.e. results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
