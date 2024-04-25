Active Stocks
CBSE Results 2024: Class 10, 12 results soon on cbseresults.nic.in. Know date, how to check and other details here
Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

CBSE Results 2024: CBSE Class 10, and 12 results are likely to be out be out soon. Results can be checked on official websites. In 2023, the Class 10 pass percentage was 93.12 percent and for Class 12 it was 87.33 percent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once the results are out, students can check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official website of the CBSE i.e. results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Currently, there is no official announcement made on scheduled results date, however, media reports have stated that the CBSE class 10, 12 results are likley to be out in first week of May. In 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12th. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.12%, showing a decrease of 1.28 percentage points from the previous year.

Also Read: CBSE news: Textbooks for new syllabus for Class 3 and 6 to be available in April, May. Check Details

Speaking of CBSE 2023 Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage for class 12 students stood at 87.33 per cent which fell by around 6 per cent from 92.71 per cent in 2022. No merit list was announced last year, as a senior board official had said, “No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students." 

Also Read: CBSE to launch pilot for national credit framework for classes 6, 9 and 11. Details here

Where to Check CBSE Results 2024

When the results are announced, students can check the results on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, you can check the results using your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Also Read: CBSE changes exam format for Classes 11, 12 from 2024-25. Details here

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2024

Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login to the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

You can now check the Class 10 results

Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 03:22 PM IST
