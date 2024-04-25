The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once the results are out, students can check their Class 10 and 12 results on the official website of the CBSE i.e. results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, there is no official announcement made on scheduled results date, however, media reports have stated that the CBSE class 10, 12 results are likley to be out in first week of May. In 2023, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 12th. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.12%, showing a decrease of 1.28 percentage points from the previous year.

Also Read: CBSE to launch pilot for national credit framework for classes 6, 9 and 11. Details here Where to Check CBSE Results 2024 When the results are announced, students can check the results on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, you can check the results using your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Also Read: CBSE changes exam format for Classes 11, 12 from 2024-25. Details here How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2024 Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.

Click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login to the account.

Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

You can now check the Class 10 results

Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot

