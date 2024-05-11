CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024, ahead of results expected any time after May 20, 2024

As per the circular released by the CBSE, those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within a given schedule, and no request after the last date and in offline mode will be accepted by the Board as that would breach important examination safety protocol.

As per the CBSE circular, a student can apply for marks verification from the fourth day after the declaration of the results. The facility will be available till the eighth day of the result’s declaration. This facility will be available for only five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The circular further added that students can apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets from the 19th day of the day of the result declaration. The facility will be available for just two days, which means at the end of the 20th day of the result declaration, the same will cease to exist.

Similarly, the re-evaluation of answer sheets will be available from the 24th day of the result declaration. This facility will also be available for just two days. At the end of the 25th day of the result declaration, the facility will cease to exist.

"After the declaration of result, if the students are not satisfied with their performance communicated through results, CBSE provides an opportunity to the students for verification of marks, facility to obtain the photocopy of their evaluated answer books and the re-evaluation of their answers thereafter," the circular read.

The circular further stressed that “all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online".

It is important to note that the CBSE will declare results of Class 10 and 12 on the same day after May 20, 2024. However, the board has yet to confirm the exact date and time for the results. The CBSE conducted these exams between February and April. The Class 10 board exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13, while Class 12 exams were conducted between February 15 and April 2. The exams were held in single shifts spanning two to three-hours depending on the subject. The exam time was between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or 1:30 pm with respect to the length of the exam. Approximately 39 lakh students appeared for both the board exams this year.

