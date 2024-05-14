CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024. Those students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within the given schedule.

“Although CBSE has taken a large number of possible steps in assessment and in the preparation of results, however, if students are still not satisfied with their evaluation/result, they are provided the facility for verification of marks, the facility to obtain the Photocopy of their evaluated answer books, and the re-evaluation of their answers," the release read.

As per the schedule, Class 12 students can apply for marks verification from May 17 to May 21, while the Class 10 marks verification window will open from May 20 to May 24. Candidates will have to pay ₹500 per subject to avail the facility.

The circular further stressed that “all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online".

CBSE Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule of Class 10

Verification of marks: May 20 to May 24, 2024 (upto 11.59 pm)— ₹500/Subject

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: June 4 to June 5, 2024 (upto 11.59 pm)— ₹500/Answer sheet

Revaluation of answers: June 9 to June 10, 2024(upto 11.59 pm)— ₹100/Question

CBSE Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule of Class 12

Verification of marks: May 17 to May 21, 2024 (upto 11.59 pm) ₹500/Subject

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: June 1 to June 2, 2024 (upto 11.59 pm) ₹700/Answer sheet

Revaluation of answers: June 6 to June 7, 2024 (upto 11.59 pm)- ₹100/Question

The board further said a score decrease even by one mark will be affected. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12, and new ones will be issued.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply for revaluation

Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Click the application link of revaluation available on the home page

Log in using your credentials: Roll Number, DOB

Fill in the application form

Complete your registration with fee payment

Download the Application form and payment confirmation slip for future reference

