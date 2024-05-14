CBSE Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared. Here is how to apply, other details
CBSE Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for marks verification, re-valuation, and scanned copies of answer sheets for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2024. Those students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for marks verification, re-valuation and scanned copies of answer sheets within the given schedule.