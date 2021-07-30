CBSE Results: 81% jump in number of students who scored 95% and above

Students who scored 95% or above were part of a small group of 17,693 students in 2019, less than 1.5% of total candidates. In 2020, when the exams were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, that figure more than doubled to 38,686. And in 2021, it reached 70,004 (5.37%) despite the CBSE asking the schools to moderate the marks diligently and not inflate scores.

