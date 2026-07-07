CBSE revaluation: Two Faridabad students claim they lost marks in subjects they never sought for review

Two Class XII students who approached the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hoping to recover lost marks through re-evaluation have instead found themselves grappling with an unexpected setback, according to a report by the Times of India. While their scores improved in the subjects they had sought review for, marks in unrelated subjects were simultaneously reduced, pushing their overall result status from ‘pass’ to ‘repeat in theory’ (RT).

Both cases were reported from the same school in Faridabad and come amid ongoing complaints about CBSE's new Online Scanned Marking (OSM) system, which has drawn scrutiny for evaluation discrepancies and unexplained mark revisions this year.

What happened with two students As per the TOI report, one student had applied for re-evaluation only in chemistry and home science after Class XII results were declared on 13 May. The outcome initially seemed positive: chemistry marks rose from 42 (RT) to 52 (pass), and home science improved from 70 to 79. However, the revised marksheet showed the student's mathematics score, a subject for which no re-evaluation had been sought, dropped from 46 to 40, changing the overall result back to RT.

The second student faced a similar situation. According to the report, after seeking re-evaluation only in physics and computer science, the student secured higher marks in both subjects. Yet the revised marksheet showed the chemistry marks reduced from 52 (pass) to 43 (RT), despite no request for re-evaluation of that paper.

The revisions altered the result status of both students of DAV Public School, the report added, with their families lodging complaints at CBSE's regional office and arguing that marks in subjects outside the re-evaluation request should not have been altered under any circumstances. With counselling and admission deadlines fast approaching, the families said the students risk losing an academic year.

The school has also written to the Controller of Examinations, seeking urgent intervention and asking the board to verify how marks in unrelated subjects were revised, as cited in the report. The CBSE Controller of Examinations did not respond to calls or messages from TOI.

The principal, as quoted in the report, said the uncertainty has taken a severe emotional toll on both families, adding that the children are under immense stress, with one parent reportedly saying they are not leaving their child alone even briefly because of the anxiety this has caused.

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According to the report, the school said CBSE officials had informally described the discrepancy as a "policy matter," claiming that while marks had increased where deserved, grace marks awarded earlier had been withdrawn. The principal countered this, stating that the school was unaware of any such policy and that no such notification had ever been issued by CBSE, adding that if this was indeed the basis, it should have been communicated transparently.