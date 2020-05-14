The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today said that schools may conduct exams online or offline for students who failed in class 9, 11 only for this year.

The education board also said teachers can conduct school-based tests in order to assess these students.

"The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students. This one time opportunity is being extended only in current year in view of the unprecedented condition of COVID-19," CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, reported PTI.

The decision comes amid the country combating against the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdwon orders by the governement, which had led to the closure of schools to maintain proper social distancing among children and other school authorities.

Apart from that, the Union HRD Ministry had earlier said that the pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will now be conducted from 1 July to 15 July.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he had said.

With inputs from agencies

