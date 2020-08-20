Citing the hardship faced by the schools due to no inspection amid pandemic, the ministry of education decided to start virtual inspection. Those institutions which have earlier applied to upgrade their affiliations to secondary or senior secondary level, will now have an online inspection, the ministry said. The inspection will be done for those schools who have registered upgradation for the session 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. The ministry will constitute a fresh committee for this purpose. The detailed guidelines will be issued shortly, the ministry said on Thursday. The committee needs to complete the inspection in 10 days. A facilitation centre will also be formed to address the queries or problems faced by the schools or inspection committee regarding the virtual inspection. The ministry also shared the contact details in cases schools have any queries.