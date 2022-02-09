The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said the second-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 26 April. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon.

The second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," the CBSE Examination Controller said.

“The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," he added.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates will have to visit the official website and log in with their school number, roll number. Along with the website, the scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

