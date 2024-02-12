 CBSE shares list of 30 fake twitter handles using its name and logo. Details here | Mint
CBSE shares list of 30 fake twitter handles using its name and logo. Details here

The CBSE clarified and cautioned the public to follow only its official X handle - @cbseindia29 for verified and authentic information

TheCentral Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Monday said that it has identified 30 fake social media handles that have been using the name and logo of CBSE on multi-blogging site X.

The CBSE clarified and cautioned the public to follow only its official X handle - @cbseindia29 for verified and authentic information about the education board in an official notice.

 

Among the 30 fake social media handles include:

@Cbse_official

@cbseboard

@CBSEupdates

@CBSE_HQ

@CbseExam

@cbsecancelexams

The CBSE informed that appropriate action is being initiated against the fake social media handles, adding that the board will not be responsible for any information given by any other source using the name and logo of CBSE on social media platforms accessed by the public.

“It is hereby informed that appropriate action is being initiated against these Social Media Handles. The public is hereby cautioned and advised to follow only the official X handle of CBSE, which is @cbseindia29 for verified and authentic information pertaining to CBSE," the Board said in an official notice.

Published: 12 Feb 2024, 09:02 PM IST
