CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the List of Candidate (LOC) registration window for schools to apply for Compartment Exam 2024 at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/. The schools are required to submit the name and other details of students of Class 10 and 12 who were placed in the compartment category when the board results were declared on May 12, 2024, and also of those who are unsatisfied with their results and are interested in applying for the Compartment/Supplementary exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the CBSE notification, Schools must submit the LOC information on the Pariksha Sangam portal by June 15, 2024.

"No request for an extension of the date due to any reason or accepting any candidature after the last date is over will be considered," the notification added.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Eligibility Criteria For Class 10th Students Regular students who appeared in the Board's Examinations 2024 through schools affiliated to the board and declared as "Compartment" are eligible to apply in one or two subjects in which they are placed in the Compartment. OR

Regular students who appeared in the board's exams 2024 and declared Pass can appear in up to two subjects under the Improvement of the Performance category only in the subjects whose examinations will be conducted, subject to the condition of a valid combination of subjects as per the date sheet. For Class 12th Students Regular students who appeared in the board's Exam 2024 through schools affiliated with the board and were declared Compartment are eligible to apply only in one subject in which they were placed in the Compartment. OR

Regular students who appeared in the Board's Examinations 2024 through schools affiliated to the Board with 6 subjects and placed in a Compartment in two subjects are eligible to apply in any one of the two subjects in which they were placed in the Compartment. OR

Regular students who appeared in 6 subjects in the Board's Examinations 2024 and declared PASS but could not clear one subject can appear in the failed subject under the Improvement of the Performance category only in the subjects whose examinations will be conducted. OR

Regular students who appeared in the Board's Examinations 2024 and declared PASS can appear in any one subject under the Improvement of the Performance category only in the subjects whose examinations will be conducted. CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Application Fee As per the notification, schools (in India) will have to pay ₹300 per subject on or before June 17, 2024, without a late fee for the Compartment Exam 2024. Students in Nepal are supposed to pay ₹1,000 per subject, while overseas students are supposed to deposit ₹2000 per subject before 17 June 2024.

Schools can also deposit the Application Fee till July 19, 2024 with a late fee of ₹2,000 per subject.

Schools must note that the fee will be applicable as per fee schedule i.e. the date on which the data is finalized is considered for fee calculation. For example, “if students' details are entered on 15.06.2024 and finalization of data is done on 15.06.2024 and the fee is submitted by 17.06.2024, then NO late fee shall be applicable. If the fee is not submitted by 17.06.2024, the late fee will be applicable". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Exam Schedule Class 10: From 15 July 2024 (Monday) The CBSE Board will release a detailed schedule later

Class 12: 15 July 2024 (Monday) - Only 01 day This academic year, the CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, spanning over 26 countries globally. According to the CBSE data, over 39 lakh students registered for the Class 10th board exams. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was recorded at 93.60%. The number of students placed in compartment category (full subjects) was recorded 132,337 (5.91%). Similarly, the Board declared the Class 12 results on May 12, 2024 with 87.33% of students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38% as compared to 2023.

