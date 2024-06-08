CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: The CBSE has released the tentative date sheets for Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam 2024. Students who have applied for the supplementary exam can go to the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in and check, download the exam date sheets

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the tentative date sheets for Class 10th and 12th CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024 at cbse.gov.in. Students who have applied for the supplementary/compartment exam 2024 through their school's LOC can go to the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in and check, download the exam date sheets/timetable.

It is important to note that the CBSE has asked the schools to submit the name and other details of students (LOC) of Class 10 and 12 who were placed in the compartment category when the board results were declared on May 12, 2024, and also of those who are unsatisfied with their results and are interested in applying for the Compartment/Supplementary exam. The deadline for submitting LOC is June 15.

According to the released tentative date sheet, the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary examination will be held on July 15, 2024. The exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm depending on the subject paper.

Similarly, the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary exam will start on July 15, 2024 and will end on July 22, 2024. According to the date-sheet, most of the papers are scheduled between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm while Computer Applications and Information Technology papers will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on July 22.

The CBSE further said the final date sheet will be issued after the last date of submission of LOC.

"This tentative date sheet has been published to help the students to select the subjects for which they want to appear in the Supplementary Examinations 2024 for Improvement of Performance. The final date sheet will be issued after the last date of submission of LOC" the release read.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Date sheet for Class 10th Students MONDAY 15th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM): SOCIAL SCIENCE

TUESDAY 16th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM): HINDI COURSE-A; HINDI COURSE-B

Thursday 18th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM-01:30 PM): SCIENCE

FRIDAY 19th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM-01:30 PM): MATHEMATICS STANDARD; MATHEMATICS BASIC

SATURDAY 20th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM-01:30 PM): ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE); ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)

MONDAY 22th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM-01:30 PM): URDU COURSE-A, PUNJABI, BENGALI, TAMIL, ASSAMESE, TELUGU, MARATHI, MANIPURI, MALAYALAM, ODIA, KANNADA, ARABIC, TIBETAN, FRENCH, NEPALI, LEPCHA, HOME SCIENCE, KOKBOROK, BODO, SANSKRIT (COMMUNICATIVE), SANSKRIT, URDU COURSE-B

MONDAY 22th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM - 12:30 PM): COMPUTER APPLICATIONS, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Date sheet for Class 12th Students MONDAY 15th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM - 01:30 PM): ENGLISH ELECTIVE, HINDI ELECTIVE, URDU ELECTIVE, SANSKRIT ELECTIVE, HISTORY, POLITICAL SCIENCE, GEOGRAPHY, ECONOMICS, PSYCHOLOGY, SOCIOLOGY, MATHEMATICS, PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, BIOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY, PHYSICAL EDUCATION, BUSINESS STUDIES, ACCOUNTANCY, HOME SCIENCE, INFORMATICS PRACTICES, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, KNOWLEDGE TRADITION & PRACTICES OF INDIA, LEGAL STUDIES, NATIONAL CADET CORPS (NCC), COMPUTER SCIENCE, PUNJABI, BENGALI, TAMIL, TELUGU, ASSAMESE, ARABIC, TIBETAN, FRENCH, NEPALI, LEPCHA, KOKBOROK, APPLIED MATHEMATICS, ENGLISH CORE, HINDI CORE, URDU CORE, SANSKRIT CORE, RETAIL, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, WEB APPLICATION, AUTOMOTIVE, FINANCIAL MARKET MANAGEMENT, TOURISM, AGRICULTURE, FOOD PRODUCTION, FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS, BANKING, MARKETING, HEALTH CARE, HORTICULTURE, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION, GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY, ELECTRICAL TECHNOLOGY, ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY, SHORTHAND (ENGLISH), SHORTHAND (HINDI), TEXTILE DESIGN, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS, FASHION STUDIES, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE

MONDAY 15th JULY, 2024 (10:30 AM - 12:30 PM): HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL, HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, PAINTING, GRAPHICS, SCULPTURE, APPLIED ART (COMMERCIAL ART), KATHAK DANCE, BHARATANATYAM – DANCE, YOGA, EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE & EDUCATION, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, DATA SCIENCE

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Application Fee As per the notification, schools (in India) will have to pay ₹300 per subject on or before June 17, 2024, without a late fee for the Compartment Exam 2024. Students in Nepal are supposed to pay ₹1,000 per subject, while overseas students are supposed to deposit ₹2000 per subject before 17 June 2024.

Schools can also deposit the Application Fee till July 19, 2024 with a late fee of ₹2,000 per subject.

The supply examination will be conducted according to the syllabus prescribed for the board examination, and it is available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Schools must note that the fee will be applicable as per fee schedule i.e. the date on which the data is finalized is considered for fee calculation. For example, “if students' details are entered on 15.06.2024 and finalization of data is done on 15.06.2024 and the fee is submitted by 17.06.2024, then NO late fee shall be applicable. If the fee is not submitted by 17.06.2024, the late fee will be applicable".

This academic year, the CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13, spanning over 26 countries globally. According to the CBSE data, over 39 lakh students registered for the Class 10th board exams. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was recorded at 93.60%. The number of students placed in compartment category (full subjects) was recorded 132,337 (5.91%). Similarly, the Board declared the Class 12 results on May 12, 2024 with 87.33% of students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38% as compared to 2023.



