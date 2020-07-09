Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Thursday expressed concerns over the allegations being levelled against the govt for 'selectively' rationalising the CBSE's syllabus "There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from CBSE syllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative," Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

"Exclusions are a 1-time measure for exams due to COVID19. While it's easy to misconstrue exclusion of 3-4 topics like nationalism, local govt, federalism & build a concocted narrative,a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this is happening across subjects," HRD Minister said.

"It is our humble request: Education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated," he added.

The minister's clarifications come a day after CBSE board on Wissued a clarification stating it was a "one-time measure" owing to the circumstances.

"The rationalization of syllabus up to 30 per cent has been undertaken by the Board for nearly 190 subjects of class IX to XII for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only. The objective is to reduce the exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation and prevent learning gaps," it said.

The Board has clarified that no question shall be asked from the reduced syllabus in the Board Exams 20-21 only.

"The schools have also been directed to follow the alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. Therefore each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in media as deleted have been covered under the alternative academic calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board," it said.

It is again reiterated that the topics being mentioned as dropped are either being covered by the rationalized syllabus or in the alternative academic calendar of NCERT, the board said.

