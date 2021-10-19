The first-term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

1) CBSE has divided Class 10 and Class 12 subjects into two groups - minor and major.

2) Major papers will be conducted by the board and the date sheet has been released.

3) However, the date sheet for the minor papers will be sent directly to the schools

4) The exams will begin at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am.

5) Reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates.

6) Term 1 exam will have only objective type questions.

7) Term 2 exams will have both objective and subjective type questions

8) CBSE will announce results in the form of marks scored at the end of term 1 exams.

9) Students will not be placed in pass, compartment or essential repeat categories at the end of the term 1 exam.

10) The final result will be announced after the term 2 exams.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam date sheet

For class 10, the first exam for major subjects is scheduled on November 30 (social science) followed by science on December 2, home science on December 3, mathematics standard and mathematics basic on December 4, computer application on December 8, Hindi courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam date sheet

According to the class 12 exam schedule, the first exam will be of sociology (December 1) followed by English core on December 3, mathematics on December 6, physical education on December 7, business studies on December 8, geography on December 9 and Physics on December 10. Psychology exam will be held on December 11, accountancy on December 13, chemistry on December 14, economics on December 15, Hindi core and elective on December 16, political science on December 17, biology on December 18, history on December 20, informatics practices and computer science on December 21 and home science on December 22.

