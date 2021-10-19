CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: 10 things that will be new this time

The first-term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}