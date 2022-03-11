Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE class 12 Term 1 board exam results to be announced today? Here's what officials said

CBSE class 12 Term 1 board exam results to be announced today? Here's what officials said

CBSE has decided that this time, no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as ‘pass’ or ‘fail’
2 min read . 02:40 PM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results for Term 1 board exams on their official website soon.

Although there has been no official announcement yet, the board had earlier stated that the class 12 Term 1 results are expected by Friday, and class 10 results will be announced after that, as per reports. 

"The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," an official was quoted as saying. 

This comes as a fake notice regarding the Term 1 results is doing the rounds on the internet, which has made the students anxious. "CBSE Class 12 results will be announced today at 2 PM," it reads. 

But CBSE took to Twitter on Friday to bust the fake news. 

Whenever the results are declared, students can check them through the CBSE's website cbse.gov.in, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

The board has decided that this time, results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass" or “fail". The final results for both the classes will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

The marks would also be moderated after the Term 2 exams.

What details will be required to check the results?

  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • School number

How to check results on the official website?

  • Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' available on the home page.
  • Enter your credentials.
  • Click on login and your CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the marks card.

How to check results on DigiLocker?

  • Visit the digilocker.gov.in website.
  • Enter your registered mobile number on login page.
  • Click on CBSE Under the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker.
  • Select “Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 mark sheet" or “Class 12 passing certificate and Class 12 mark sheet".
  • Enter year, name, and roll number.
  • CBSE term 1 mark sheet will be shown.
  • Download the marks card.

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the exams. 

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

