Although there has been no official announcement yet, the board had earlier stated that the class 12 Term 1 results are expected by Friday, and class 10 results will be announced after that, as per reports.
"The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," an official was quoted as saying.
This comes as a fake notice regarding the Term 1 results is doing the rounds on the internet, which has made the students anxious. "CBSE Class 12 results will be announced today at 2 PM," it reads.
But CBSE took to Twitter on Friday to bust the fake news.
Whenever the results are declared, students can check them through the CBSE's website cbse.gov.in, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.
The board has decided that this time, results will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as “pass" or “fail". The final results for both the classes will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.