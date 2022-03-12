The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 to the schools. The CBSE board informed that only theory marks have been communicated to the schools as internal assessment scores are already available with the schools. Taking to Twitter, the CBSE board wrote, "Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools".

For the first time, CBSE decided to conduct Class 10 and Class papers in two parts: Term-1 and Term-2, respectively. The Term-1 exams for Class 10 were held between November 30 and December 11 last year. The exams were based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools.@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @ncert @PTI_News @PIB_India @DDNewslive — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 12, 2022

Candidates can also use apps like Digilocker and Umang can also be used to check the results for Term 1.

CBSE Class 10 term I examinations were held at numerous exam centres around the country from November 30 to December 11, 2021.

Yesterday, CBSE announced the schedule for Term 2 exams for Class 10 and 12. As per the CBSE's official notification, the Term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence from April 26.

The term-II exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15.

CBSE Class 10 Term-2 datesheet:

The CBSE headquarter on Friday released the schedule of class 10 term-2 paper.

The board also released the date sheet of class 12 term-2 exams.

CBSE said that the exams will commence at 10.30 AM.

"Despite the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries other than India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts," the board said.

