There will be no changes in the test pattern for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 2 classes 10 and 12 board exams, reported news agency ANI .

“It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams," the CBSE said.

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular," it added.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April and the date sheet is expected to be announced soon on the official website, cbse.nic.in. The CBSE will also release sample question papers for the term 2 exams on cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE class 10 board exams started from 30 November and went on till 11 December while the class 12 board exams continued till 22 December.

For the first time, the board is conducting the board exam in two phases because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CBSE Term 1 examination were held objectively, that is the question paper had Multiple Choice Question (MCQ).

The Term 2 exams is expected to include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

