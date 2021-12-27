The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the schedule of Term 2 papers of Class 10 and Class 12 soon. The CBSE board has already conducted the Term 1 papers of Class 10 and Class 12 this month and will now hold the Term 2 exams. The CBSE as well as CISCE which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10th, Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12th will not announce pass or fail status for the term 1 examination.

Both the boards will be holding the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in two terms. The first term exams got over in December and the second term exams for Class 10th and 12th CBSE and CISCE will be conducted in March-April, 2022. The CBSE will be announcing the final board result after conduction the Term 2 examinations.

CBSE, CISCE Term 2 exam pattern

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Exams will be conducted from 50% of the syllabus. The syllabus for all the subjects is already present on the official website. Students should check them at the earliest and start with the preparation.

It has already been declared that Term -1 will contribute to a minimum of 50% of weightage in the overall result. But the exact ratio will be shared shortly. Students should keep on checking the official website.

It the mandatory for the students to appear for both the CBSE Term examinations. There will be no average marks given to the students if they fail to appear for any of the term examinations.

In the Term 2 papers, the questions will be based on case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The exam duration will be of 2 hours.

On the other hand, The reduced syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) for the 2021-22 academic year has been divided into two portions, and units/subunits to be covered in each semester have been specified clearly. The semester-wise theory syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 is available on the CISCE website under the ‘publications’ tab of the website. Both the boards have divided the syllabus into two semesters with 50% syllabus only.

