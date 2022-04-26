CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 board exams begin today. Check details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is important to note that class 10 students will appear for Painting and some language papers on the first day of exam on April 26
The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from today, April 26. While class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and class 12 exams will go on till June 15.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from today, April 26. While class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and class 12 exams will go on till June 15.
Additionally, the admit cards for term 2 exams have been released on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. It is important to note that class 10 students will appear for Painting and some language papers on the first day of exam on April 26. The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27.
Additionally, the admit cards for term 2 exams have been released on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. It is important to note that class 10 students will appear for Painting and some language papers on the first day of exam on April 26. The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27.