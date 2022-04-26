Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 board exams begin today. Check details here

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 board exams begin today. Check details here

Class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and Class 12 exams will continue till June 15.
1 min read . 08:42 AM IST Livemint

  • It is important to note that class 10 students will appear for Painting and some language papers on the first day of exam on April 26 
  • The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27

CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from today, April 26. While class 10 final exams will end on May 24 and class 12 exams will go on till June 15.

Additionally, the admit cards for term 2 exams have been released on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. It is important to note that class 10 students will appear for Painting and some language papers on the first day of exam on April 26. The first major paper is English Language and Literature scheduled for April 27. 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday April 26, class 12 students will write the Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers. The first major paper for class 12 students is Hindi, scheduled for May 2. 

Here are some important details for students

  • It is important to keep in mind that before answering the questions, students must read the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. 
  • Then start writing in clear handwriting the roll number and other details in the space provided on the answer booklet and extra sheets.
  • After that, arrange the extra sheets in the proper order and tie those with the answer booklet before submitting it to the invigilator. 
  • Maintain staggered movement while entering and exiting the exam hall. 
  • Follow all the Covid-19 guidelines and reach the exam venue well ahead of time to avoid any last-minute trouble. 
  • Wear face mask at all times and carry your own hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle. 
  • Do not bring any banned items inside the exam venue. 
  • Carry a printed copy of your admit card on all exam days.

 

 

 