For the CBSE Term 2 Exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct a live webcast on modalities for conduct on Monday at 11 am. The webcast will be telecasted for an hour. It will be streamed on the board's YouTube channel and link for the same will be available on the official notice.

A live webcast has been arranged by the board to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries.

After the keynote speech Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE, live webcast will be spent to get examination mode and thus will be fully equipped with the skill of successful conduct of the examination. Along with this, the webinar will also eliminate all future complications and Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully.

The Board has directed all the schools to attend this webinar. Non-compliance of instructions for watching this webinar by any school will be viewed seriously.