This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The webcast will be telecasted for an hour. It will be streamed on the board's YouTube channel and link for the same will be available on the official notice.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
For the CBSE Term 2 Exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct a live webcast on modalities for conduct on Monday at 11 am. The webcast will be telecasted for an hour. It will be streamed on the board's YouTube channel and link for the same will be available on the official notice.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For the CBSE Term 2 Exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct a live webcast on modalities for conduct on Monday at 11 am. The webcast will be telecasted for an hour. It will be streamed on the board's YouTube channel and link for the same will be available on the official notice.
A live webcast has been arranged by the board to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries.
A live webcast has been arranged by the board to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries.
After the keynote speech Dr Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE, live webcast will be spent to get examination mode and thus will be fully equipped with the skill of successful conduct of the examination. Along with this, the webinar will also eliminate all future complications and Board with the help of schools and students would be able to conduct examinations successfully.