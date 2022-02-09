Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which announced to conduct second-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from 26 April, said that the date sheet for the same will be released soon.

The second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

As per the directive released today, The theory exams will begin on April 26, 2022. It also said that the pattern of the question paper will be same as the sample question papers hosted on the official website.

“The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years."

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," the CBSE Examination Controller said.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

