Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  CBSE Term 2 Exams: When will the date sheet for Classes 10, 12 be released? Find here

CBSE Term 2 Exams: When will the date sheet for Classes 10, 12 be released? Find here

The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022, CBSE said
1 min read . 07:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which announced to conduct second-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from 26 April, said that the date sheet for the same will be released soon.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which announced to conduct second-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from 26 April, said that the date sheet for the same will be released soon.

The second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the directive released today, The theory exams will begin on April 26, 2022. It also said that the pattern of the question paper will be same as the sample question papers hosted on the official website. 

“The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years." 

“The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," the CBSE Examination Controller said.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!