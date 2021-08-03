New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the class 10 board results Tuesday, ending a two and half month-long wait.

"CBSE class 10 results will be announced today at 12 noon," the central board said.

The results this year are being announced after taking into account the performance of students in the past three years. The board exams could not be held in 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic.

On 14 April, after a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, class 10 board exams were cancelled. This was done amid an escalating second wave of the covid-19 and constant demand from students and states to cancel the board exams.

Schools played a bigger role in results tabulation this year, and completed the task, following which CBSE worked on the tabulation and moderation process.

The results will be available on several platforms including the results website of the CBSE. The results will also be available on Digilocker.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the Digital India Corporation (DIC). The union education ministry had earlier said that it has established an online repository via DigiLocker.

A student can access the DigiLocker by registering on its platform by giving Aadhaar details, mobile number and email ID. Nearly 2 million students are awaiting the class 10 CBSE Board results this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.