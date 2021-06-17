The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that it will announce the class 12 exam results by 31 July.

The statement came during a Supreme Court hearing of petitions related to CBSE, ICSE and state board examinations for class 12.

CBSE also submitted in the Supreme Court its parameters to assess the students after the cancellation of exams. The board proposed that the assessment for class 12 will include the weightage of students' performance in class 10 and 11.

The central government had on 1 June cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams in view of the raging second wave of Covid-19.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

On 14 April, the Central government took the decision to cancel class 10 board exams.

How will class 12 marks be calculated?

CBSE told the apex court that about 40% of the marks will be based on the pre-board examinations or unit tests, while class 10 and 11 will each amount to 30% of the marks.

The weightage from class 11 will from the final exam, while the best-of-three from class 10 will be taken into consideration.

Further, the marks for practical exams or internal assessment will be on an actual basis, meaning that uploaded by the school on the CBSE website.

For the 80/70/60/50/30 theory portion, marks assigned to each component is as follows:

View Full Image Marks distribution

What to do if you are not happy with results?

Students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given an opportunity to appear for the exams when the conditions are conducive. "As per policy, marks scored in the later exam will be considered as final," said CBSE.

In addition to this, the SC has directed the board to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself, so that grievances of students can be taken care of.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for CBSE, assured the bench that a committee will be constituted for redressal of students' concern, if any.

