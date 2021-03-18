NEW DELHI : The government is mulling to change the learning and assessment environment for students appearing for the CBSE Board examinations to make the education more joyful and interesting for a holistic growth of the pupils, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ informed the Parliament on Thursday.

The Union education minister said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the initiatives to make the learning environment more child-centred, joyful, experiential, activity-based and conducive to holistic growth of all children through story-telling, art and craft, sports and theatre.

Nishank said the board examinations will progressively assess conceptual understanding and its application in real-life situations. The assessments will be more competency oriented to ensure the achievement of learning outcomes.

The CBSE has started assessment in mathematics at two levels viz. basic level and standard level, the minister said in a written reply.

Holistic report cards will form an important link between home and school to actively involve parents in their children’s holistic education and development, the minister added.

Replying to question whether the government has consulted students and other stakeholders before bringing the change, the minister said the proposed changes are based on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and which was formulated after having considered over 2 lakh suggestions from different stakeholders- educationists, teachers, students and parents, etc. across the country.

