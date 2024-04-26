CBSE to conduct two board exams from 2025, govt asks board to work out logistics
The Education Ministry has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to work out logistics for conducting board examinations twice a year from the next academic year, i.e. 2025-26
The Education Ministry has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to work out logistics for conducting board examinations twice a year from the next academic year, i.e. 2025-26, news agency PTI reported Friday, citing sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message