CBSE to conduct two board exams from 2025, govt asks board to work out logistics

The Education Ministry has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to work out logistics for conducting board examinations twice a year from the next academic year, i.e. 2025-26, news agency PTI reported Friday, citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move aims to make the board exams stress-free and provide students with more opportunities and benefits, the report said, adding that the plan for introducing a semester system has been ruled out.

The report further said the education ministry and the CBSE will hold discussions with school principals in May for conducting board exams twice a year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the CBSE is in the process of working out the modalities of how will the academic calendar be structured to accommodate another set of board exams without impacting the undergraduate admission schedule.

"The ministry has asked the CBSE to work on the logistics of how will board exams be conducted twice a year. The board is working out the modalities and a consultation will be organised next month with school principals," PTI quoted a source as saying.

The new national curriculum framework (NCF), which was released by the ministry in August last year, also proposed that the students be given the option to write their board exams twice a year.

The idea being explored is to conduct two editions of the board exams at the end of the year from the 2025-26 academic session but the modalities still need to be worked out. However, there is no plan to implement the semester system," the report added.

"The CBSE right now is brainstorming on the schedule so students can get maximum benefit and the goal of making board exams stress-free can be achieved. However, logistics is a challenge which needs to be addressed, conducting exams is tiresome so the plan has to be flawless," the source said.

Earlier in October last year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told PTI that appearing for board exams twice a year won't be mandatory for students.

"The students will have the option of appearing for the (class 10 and 12 board) exams twice a year just like the engineering entrance exam JEE. They can choose the best score… but it will be completely optional, no compulsion."

