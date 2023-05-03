The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce coding and artificial intelligence (AI) for students of Class 6-8. This comes as the board aims to promote skill education among students.
Apart from coding and AI, the board has come up with 33 other subjects like data science, Khadi Kashmiri Embroidery, Augmented Reality (AR), financial literacy, coding, satellite applications. Reports have also stated that Microsoft will be designing the syllabus for coding.
The board has asked schools that bagless days, vacation time, summer camp or activity period can be used to teach students these skills.
As per the circular issued by the CBSE, these modules will consist of 70 percent practical and 30 percent theoretical and will be of 12-15 hours duration.
The circular issued by CBSE as reported by TOI stated, “The National Education Policy 2020 has given lots of emphasis on promoting skill education in schools. The policy aims to overcome the social status hierarchy associated with vocational education and requires the integration of vocational education programmes into mainstream education in all educational institutions in a phased manner. Beginning with vocational exposure at early ages in middle and secondary school, quality vocational education will be integrated smoothly into higher education," said a circular sent by the board to the head of schools."
Earlier in April, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that UGC, AICTE and NCERT must come together to create a framework for mapping future skills. "Deliberations are going on about how to formalise skilling in our school education system. Today, we discussed with the delegates from Singapore the way forward for a comprehensive and substantive partnership towards skilling," he had said. The minister noted that the deliberations going on at G20 forum will aid the implementation of new National Education Policy by understanding and adopting best practices and global models.
Prior to that, NCERT was criticised for dropping several Mughal, Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, reference to Hindu extremists and the 2002 Gujarat riots chapters from history books. According to the education ministry, NCERT had consulted 25 external experts and 16 CBSE teachers to carry out its syllabus rationalisation exercise. Dropping several topics and portions from the NCERT textbooks had triggered a controversy with the Opposition blaming the Centre of "whitewashing with vengeance". The NCERT has described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts. It has also said the textbooks are anyway headed for revision in 2024 when the National Curriculum Framework kicks in.
Meanwhile, CBSE is also expected to announce the results for class 10 and class 12th on its official websites soon. Once the results are out, students can check their results on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to access their results on DigiLocker and various other platforms. So far there has been no official announcement about the result date. CBSE Results for 2023 are expected to be announced by May end