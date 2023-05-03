Prior to that, NCERT was criticised for dropping several Mughal, Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, reference to Hindu extremists and the 2002 Gujarat riots chapters from history books. According to the education ministry, NCERT had consulted 25 external experts and 16 CBSE teachers to carry out its syllabus rationalisation exercise. Dropping several topics and portions from the NCERT textbooks had triggered a controversy with the Opposition blaming the Centre of "whitewashing with vengeance". The NCERT has described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to undo the deletions, saying they were based on the recommendations of experts. It has also said the textbooks are anyway headed for revision in 2024 when the National Curriculum Framework kicks in.