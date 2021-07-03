CBSE to launch 'Innovation Ambassador Program' for school teachers on July 16

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced that it will soon launch a a programme to train school teachers as innovative ambassadors.

The online training programme for CBSE teachers will be launched on July 16. The classes will begin on July 20. Each school can nominate up to 5 teachers for the programme.

According to a notification issued by CBSE, the programme 'Innovation Ambassador Program' is in collaboration with Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). A total of 50,000 school teachers will be trained as innovative ambassador.

According to CBSE, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has consented to launch the online training programme for CBSE teachers on July 16. The schools can register their teachers for the online training programme at mic.gov.in/sia till July 10. The classes will begin on July 20.

The schools can nominate a maximum of five teachers for this programme, the notification informed.

The programme was earlier launched in collaboration with the Innovation Cell, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education.

Financial literacy curriculum for students

Last week, CBSE and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have joined hands to introduce a financial literacy curriculum for students of Class VI. The Financial Literacy Textbook is launched as part of new elective ‘financial literacy’ subject that will enable students to have an understanding of basic financial concepts at a preliminary stage of their education.

The textbook covers crucial topics with regards to financial awareness: starting from teamwork and basic financial concepts to Banking, Security, and modes of Digital Payments such as UPI, Cards, Wallets, and more. It entails the origin of banking, the transition from coins to paper money, types of banks and major operations and services carried out by banks. The textbook also elucidates the significant role of RBI and GOI in providing an impetus to the Digital Payments movement.

(With inputs from agencies)

