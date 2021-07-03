CBSE to launch 'Innovation Ambassador Program' for school teachers on July 16

The textbook covers crucial topics with regards to financial awareness: starting from teamwork and basic financial concepts to Banking, Security, and modes of Digital Payments such as UPI, Cards, Wallets, and more. It entails the origin of banking, the transition from coins to paper money, types of banks and major operations and services carried out by banks. The textbook also elucidates the significant role of RBI and GOI in providing an impetus to the Digital Payments movement.