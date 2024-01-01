Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will offer psychological counselling to students of classes 10 and 12 along with their parents from January 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBSE press release stated, “The CBSE will provide psychological counselling facility to students and parents from 1st January 2024. The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced from 1st January, 2024 and 15th February, 2024 respectively. The psychological counselling has been aligned accordingly for students’ facilitation."

CBSE will offer a voluntary and free-of-cost Tele-counselling service, accessible from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. Free IVRS service will be available to students and parents and 24/7 through the Board's 1800-11-8004 toll-free number as per the press release. Since 1998, CBSE has been offering counselling in two phases that includes pre-exam and post-result. This service which began 25 years ago aims to ensure that students from affiliated schools experience minimal stress during examinations.

CBSE informed that a total of 65 Principals, trained counsellors and special educators, psychologists will provide counselling services. 13 counsellors from all over the world include Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah) will provide counselling service this year. These services will be available in various countries across the globe including Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Oman, USA, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

The board's press release further stated, "This year, a total of 65 Principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah)".

Podcasts Moreover, the board has also made available bilingual podcasts on the same subjects. These podcasts can also be accessed through CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in.

