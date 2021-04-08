Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice to schools to update teacher information on OASIS platform by 10 April. Failing to do so, the board would take the necessary action as the Affiliation Bye Laws and Examination Bye-laws. The board may also levy a personal penalty of ₹50,000 on the Principal of the school, the circular on CBSE website mentioned.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

To ensure that the names of all the teachers are available in the OASIS, schools should take following action as per the CBSE notice:

1) Schools should update / correct the data of teachers without being failed in OASIS. Link of OASIS is open from 5th April, 2021 to 10th April, 2021.

2) Names of all teachers be updated.

3) Schools have conducted practical with an examiner not appointed by CBSE.

All the Principals are directed to update teachers' data in the OASIS within schedule. CBSE will compare both the data i.e. before updation and after updation. In case, it is observed that data has not been updated by the school, following action would be initiated:-

CBSE will take necessary action as per Affiliation Bye-laws & Examination Bye-laws.

A personal penalty of ₹ 50,000 will be imposed on the Principal of the School.

50,000 will be imposed on the Principal of the School. CBSE will not declare their Board's result.

Practical conducted by an examiner not appointed by CBSE will be cancelled and CBSE will re-conduct the practical of these candidates under its supervision.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to begin from May 4.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via