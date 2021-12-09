Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the registration of students for classes 9 and 10 for the session 2021-22 will start from December 15. The registration link will be made available on the CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in). Students who submit their names through the online process registration will be allowed to appear in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022-23.

The CBSE board said that its affiliated schools can register their students for Class 9 and 10 online at the portal. It added that the affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission.

According to the CBSE, schools must use the affiliation number as a user ID, already available with them.

"New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully," CBSE said in a statement.

The board advised schools to upload the data carefully as there will be no window of correction from this year.

"No schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterward," CBSE added.

Registration fee: