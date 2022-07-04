Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

CBSE 10th result 2022 Live Updates: Know timing, where to check, other details

CBSE 10th result 2022 Live Updates
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:51 PM ISTLivemint

  • CBSE Result 2022 Class 10th Live Updates: The students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board exam this year can track results from CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class Class 10th board results 2022 soon on its official website on Monday, July 4. The students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board exam this year can track results from CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Around 21 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 Term 2 CBSE Board exam. The CBSE Term 2 board exams were conducted from April 26 to May 24, 2022. Students can check all the relevant information regarding the Class 10 board exam results 2022 here from this LIVE blog.

04 Jul 2022, 12:51 PM IST CBSE Class 10th result: How to check

Here's how you can check CBSE Class 10th result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website (cbseresults.nic.in)

Step 2: On th ehomepage, click on Class 10 Term 2 result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school no. and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit and download the result

04 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST CBSE Class 10th result: Websites to check marks

The CBSE results can be checked on the following websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

04 Jul 2022, 12:46 PM IST CBSE 10th result 2022: Class 10 Term 2 results today?

As per some reports, the CBSE board will announce Class 10 term-2 results today, July 4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!