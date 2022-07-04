CBSE 10th result 2022 Live Updates: Know timing, where to check, other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class Class 10th board results 2022 soon on its official website on Monday, July 4. The students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board exam this year can track results from CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Around 21 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 Term 2 CBSE Board exam. The CBSE Term 2 board exams were conducted from April 26 to May 24, 2022. Students can check all the relevant information regarding the Class 10 board exam results 2022 here from this LIVE blog.
04 Jul 2022, 12:51 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th result: How to check
Here's how you can check CBSE Class 10th result 2022:
Step 1: Visit the official website (cbseresults.nic.in)
Step 2: On th ehomepage, click on Class 10 Term 2 result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school no. and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit and download the result
04 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM IST
CBSE Class 10th result: Websites to check marks
The CBSE results can be checked on the following websites:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
04 Jul 2022, 12:46 PM IST
CBSE 10th result 2022: Class 10 Term 2 results today?
As per some reports, the CBSE board will announce Class 10 term-2 results today, July 4.