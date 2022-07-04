CBSE 10th result 2022 Live Updates: Know timing, where to check, other details

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class Class 10th board results 2022 soon on its official website on Monday, July 4. The students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board exam this year can track results from CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Around 21 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 Term 2 CBSE Board exam. The CBSE Term 2 board exams were conducted from April 26 to May 24, 2022. Students can check all the relevant information regarding the Class 10 board exam results 2022 here from this LIVE blog.