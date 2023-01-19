The Finale, on the other hand, will be held live over Zoom and will be hosted by two of India’s most distinguished quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. Dr.Jayakumar is an ophthalmologist by profession and has recently been elected as the President of Indian Neuro-Ophthalmologist Society. A quizmaster by passion, he is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India. Dr. Jayakumar has been the quizmaster for well-known national-level quizzes, such as the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science and Technology Quiz to name a few. He also hosted ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz. Mr. Mudaliar was the quizmaster for the Power of Ideas Print Quiz, Airtel Quiz-o-Mania, Airtel's techQ, and the NTPC Electron Quiz to name a few. He has also hosted quizzes for major corporates and prestigious institutions. He also co-hosted the first edition of RDQ along with Dr. Jayakumar.

