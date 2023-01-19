Celebrating this Republic Day with ClassAct 2023 - The Hindustan Times Republic Day4 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- Students of grades 1 to 12 can register for this grand quiz event till 25th January
The record-setting success of ClassAct 2022, the Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, inspired HT School to come back with the second edition of this grand national-level online school quiz this year.
The record-setting success of ClassAct 2022, the Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, inspired HT School to come back with the second edition of this grand national-level online school quiz this year.
As we commemorate the 74th Republic Day on 26th January, HT School will conduct the Prelims round of ClassAct 2023-The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, allowing budding quizzers of Grades 1 to 12 from all over the country to bask in the quizzing limelight and be part of a journey worth remembering. The icing on the cake is the prize.
As we commemorate the 74th Republic Day on 26th January, HT School will conduct the Prelims round of ClassAct 2023-The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz, allowing budding quizzers of Grades 1 to 12 from all over the country to bask in the quizzing limelight and be part of a journey worth remembering. The icing on the cake is the prize.
There are ₹1.25 lakh worth Amazon vouchers that are up for grabs. All contestants will also receive participation certificates. Registrations have already begun for this online quiz and will continue till 25th January midnight. Interested candidates can register for free on the official website.
There are ₹1.25 lakh worth Amazon vouchers that are up for grabs. All contestants will also receive participation certificates. Registrations have already begun for this online quiz and will continue till 25th January midnight. Interested candidates can register for free on the official website.
ClassAct 2023-The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz is a great opportunity for aspiring quizzers to assess and improve their general knowledge skills while matching wits with their peers from all over the country. The quiz will be conducted in two rounds: Prelims scheduled for 26th January and the Finale that will be held on 5th February. While everyone who has registered can take part in the Prelims, top 100 scorers of this round can participate in the Finale. All the finalists will win Amazon gift vouchers. Similarly, top 10 scorers of grades 1 to 5 will be awarded with exciting Amazon vouchers post the Prelims.
ClassAct 2023-The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz is a great opportunity for aspiring quizzers to assess and improve their general knowledge skills while matching wits with their peers from all over the country. The quiz will be conducted in two rounds: Prelims scheduled for 26th January and the Finale that will be held on 5th February. While everyone who has registered can take part in the Prelims, top 100 scorers of this round can participate in the Finale. All the finalists will win Amazon gift vouchers. Similarly, top 10 scorers of grades 1 to 5 will be awarded with exciting Amazon vouchers post the Prelims.
The Prelims will be conducted asynchronously where the quiz link will be sent to the participants’ registered email IDs. It will only be active for a stipulated period of time by which they have to submit their responses. Both speed and accuracy will be the deciding factors behind the scores. This round will challenge the participants with 50 questions,including both multiple-choice and type-in options.
The Prelims will be conducted asynchronously where the quiz link will be sent to the participants’ registered email IDs. It will only be active for a stipulated period of time by which they have to submit their responses. Both speed and accuracy will be the deciding factors behind the scores. This round will challenge the participants with 50 questions,including both multiple-choice and type-in options.
The Finale, on the other hand, will be held live over Zoom and will be hosted by two of India’s most distinguished quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. Dr.Jayakumar is an ophthalmologist by profession and has recently been elected as the President of Indian Neuro-Ophthalmologist Society. A quizmaster by passion, he is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India. Dr. Jayakumar has been the quizmaster for well-known national-level quizzes, such as the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science and Technology Quiz to name a few. He also hosted ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz. Mr. Mudaliar was the quizmaster for the Power of Ideas Print Quiz, Airtel Quiz-o-Mania, Airtel's techQ, and the NTPC Electron Quiz to name a few. He has also hosted quizzes for major corporates and prestigious institutions. He also co-hosted the first edition of RDQ along with Dr. Jayakumar.
The Finale, on the other hand, will be held live over Zoom and will be hosted by two of India’s most distinguished quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar. Dr.Jayakumar is an ophthalmologist by profession and has recently been elected as the President of Indian Neuro-Ophthalmologist Society. A quizmaster by passion, he is the founding member of The Quiz Foundation of India. Dr. Jayakumar has been the quizmaster for well-known national-level quizzes, such as the Landmark Quiz, the Murugappa Madras Quotient School Quiz and the Rotary Galaxy Science and Technology Quiz to name a few. He also hosted ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz. Mr. Mudaliar was the quizmaster for the Power of Ideas Print Quiz, Airtel Quiz-o-Mania, Airtel's techQ, and the NTPC Electron Quiz to name a few. He has also hosted quizzes for major corporates and prestigious institutions. He also co-hosted the first edition of RDQ along with Dr. Jayakumar.
Sharing his insight on ClassAct 2023, Dr. Jayakumar said, “I am looking forward to hosting this year’s quiz on Republic Day. Looking back on last year’s record-breaking turnout, I expect that the sheer enthusiasm of students will even break last year’s record." Echoing a similar spirit, Mr. Mudaliar says, “I am excited to see how young minds will get cracking at the second edition of ClassAct. Quizzing serves as a workout for the brain and it's heartening to see the new generation taking to it. I'm looking forward to interacting with the participants and hope that we have a thrilling contest."
Sharing his insight on ClassAct 2023, Dr. Jayakumar said, “I am looking forward to hosting this year’s quiz on Republic Day. Looking back on last year’s record-breaking turnout, I expect that the sheer enthusiasm of students will even break last year’s record." Echoing a similar spirit, Mr. Mudaliar says, “I am excited to see how young minds will get cracking at the second edition of ClassAct. Quizzing serves as a workout for the brain and it's heartening to see the new generation taking to it. I'm looking forward to interacting with the participants and hope that we have a thrilling contest."
The Finale will be broadcast live on the official HT School YouTube channel and the winners will be selected purely on the basis of their performance.
The Finale will be broadcast live on the official HT School YouTube channel and the winners will be selected purely on the basis of their performance.
ClassAct 2023 will be an exciting battle of brains, challenging students to enhance their quizzing skills as they dominate the buzzer. It will be a generic quiz comprising everything from current affairs, science and technology, history and geography, literature, culture and tradition, food, sports, festivals, and general trivia from all around the world.
ClassAct 2023 will be an exciting battle of brains, challenging students to enhance their quizzing skills as they dominate the buzzer. It will be a generic quiz comprising everything from current affairs, science and technology, history and geography, literature, culture and tradition, food, sports, festivals, and general trivia from all around the world.
The previous edition of ClassAct witnessed massive registration numbers in the Prelims round from 50,611 students across 32 countries in 5 continents. It also created records with 19,625 contestants participating in this round. For this amazing feat, it was declared as the world record holder for Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.
The previous edition of ClassAct witnessed massive registration numbers in the Prelims round from 50,611 students across 32 countries in 5 continents. It also created records with 19,625 contestants participating in this round. For this amazing feat, it was declared as the world record holder for Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.