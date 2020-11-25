Centre asks states to take steps to reopen medical colleges from or before 1 Dec

"The delayed new academic session for 2020-21 should commence from February 1, 2021. The new PG session for the academic year 2020-21 should begin from at least July 1, 2021 and therefore the PG-NEET exam for AY 2020-21 would need to be scheduled around March-April 2021," the NMC said in a communique to the Health Ministry on November 12.