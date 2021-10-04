The central government told the Supreme Court in an affidavit on Monday that it has decided to postpone the postgraduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 for two months.

The exam will now be held on 10-11 January 2022. This decision was taken with the aim to provide ample time for entrance examination preparation to aspirants under the revised scheme.

“All the authorities in participation in the above-mentioned meetings, while coming to the above-mentioned conclusion had also felt and observed that candidates must not feel that they have not been extended sufficient time to prepare for the examination under the Revised Scheme," said the government.

“In the circumstances it was decided that NEET-SS be deferred by a period of two months and be held on January 10-11, 2022 so as to provide ample time to all of them for their preparation for the entrance examination under the revised scheme," it added.

The NEET SS 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on 13 and 14 November.

The announcement came while the apex court was hearing a petition filed by 41 PG qualified doctors, against the “abrupt last-minute changes".

The dates for the exam were notified on 23 July but the pattern change was announced on 31 August by way of an information bulletin.

The plea said aspirants have all along been preparing in terms of the pattern that has been in place for the last three years. This is especially pertinent as in 2018 and 2019 when alterations in the pattern/scheme were proposed to be made, the changes was made public almost six months prior to the exam.

Further, it alleged that the exam pattern for the NEET-SS course has been altered only to favour those who have done post-graduation in general medicine at the cost of other disciplines.

The Supreme Court had on 27 September pulled up the National Board of Examination (NBE), and National Medical Commission (NMC) for making the changes.

"Young doctors cannot be at the mercy of the insensitive bureaucrats and cannot be treated like a football", said a bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice BV Nagarathna.

"Just because you have the power you are wielding power like this. Please speak to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to look at this. Don't treat these young doctors as football in this game of power," the bench told counsels appearing for the government.

"Hold a meeting of all three agencies and set your house in order. We cannot let the young doctors be at the mercy of the insensitive bureaucrats," the top court added.

